Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Four Bonsall boys' soccer players, one boys' basketball player named all-league

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/19/2020 at 8:35pm



The Patriot League boys’ soccer coaches selected four Bonsall High School boys’ soccer players for all-league honors while the Sierra League boys’ basketball coaches named one Legionnaires player to the all-league teams.

First-team Patriot League recognition was bestowed upon senior Jonathan Esposito and sophomore Colin McKinney. The second team included junior Jonathan Fabry and sophomore David Romo. Bonsall junior Billy Rahman was named to the Sierra League second team.

“It’s a great testament to their work ethic and the heart that they showed throughout the season,” Bonsall...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 03/19/2020 21:18