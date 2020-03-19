Four Bonsall boys' soccer players, one boys' basketball player named all-league

The Patriot League boys’ soccer coaches selected four Bonsall High School boys’ soccer players for all-league honors while the Sierra League boys’ basketball coaches named one Legionnaires player to the all-league teams.

First-team Patriot League recognition was bestowed upon senior Jonathan Esposito and sophomore Colin McKinney. The second team included junior Jonathan Fabry and sophomore David Romo. Bonsall junior Billy Rahman was named to the Sierra League second team.

“It’s a great testament to their work ethic and the heart that they showed throughout the season,” Bonsall...