By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warriors third in final boys' soccer standings

 
Last updated 3/19/2020 at 8:36pm



Fallbrook High School’s boys’ soccer team ended the 2019-2020 season with a victory over Mission Vista High School to finalize the Warriors’ record at 6-5-10.

The record included a 3-4-3 performance in Valley League play which gave the Warriors a share of third place in the final league standings.

“I’m quite satisfied with third place. I believe the boys played a lot better toward the end of the season,” Fallbrook coach Jorge Rojas said.

The Warriors tied their first seven games of the season and entered Valley League play with a 3-1-7 mark. The Warriors’ final tie of the seas...



