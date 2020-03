Berta Holzinger, 97, died March 2, 2020. Born March 22,1922, in Landshut, Germany, she immigrated to the U.S. in 1952 and settled in Los Angeles. She moved to Fallbrook in 1998 which she truly loved.

She is survived by daughter Linda and her husband Pete Hagen of Fallbrook, son Walter Holzinger and his wife Ofelia of Northridge; grandchildren Jeremy Hagen, Karissa Nettleton, Robert and Erika Holzinger.

We love you Oma.