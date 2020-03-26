Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Bird club plans April meeting

 
Last updated 3/27/2020 at 12:42am



VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, reminds members and guests to be safe and secure during this national emergency. The club did cancel its March meeting.

At this time, it plans to go forward with its April 4 meeting but people should check the website the day of the event for the latest updates.

The speaker will be Andrea Cabibi and her topic will be bird medications and parasite identification. Cabibi is the director of reproductive biology at Taxonyx Reproductive Science Inc. and has worked with captive wildlife within international zoo communities for over 35 years in the USA, Europe and Canada.

The meeting is at Vista Masonic Center, 761 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista, Saturday, April 4, 5:30 p.m.

For more information, go to http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

 
