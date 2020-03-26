Cancellations and Postponements

Last updated 3/26/2020 at 11:28am

Due to new regulations pertaining to the coronavirus, all monthly group meetings as well as the following events have been canceled or postponed:

March 27, April 3 –The Knights of Columbus Fish Fry & Bake has been postponed until restrictions have been lifted.

March 26 – 6 p.m. – Fallbrook Public Utility District's Information Forum has been canceled.

March 28 & April 4 – Fallbrook Woman's Club's "Who killed Claudio Vanderbilk, America’s Darling of the Super Rich and Famous?" mystery luncheon has been postponed.

March 28 –Two showings of Frank Capra’s “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” at Mission Theater has been canceled and the theater is closed until further notice.

March 28 –Fallbrook Chorale's Dinner Show – "Fallbrook Joe and the Magic Caboose," has been canceled.

March 31 – Fallbrook Garden Club's General Meeting has been canceled.

April 2 – Woman of Wellness program has been canceled.

April 2 – Student of the Month breakfast has been postponed.

April 4 – Miss Fallbrook & Miss Teen Fallbrook pageant has been postponed.

April – The Art of the Avocado Art Competition, Junior Art of the Avocado Art Competition and Junior Workshops are postponed until July. The dates are to be determined.

April 19 – Avocado Festival has been canceled.

April 25 – Fallbrook Garden Club’s Flower Show & Plant Sale is canceled.

April 26 –Arts in the Park at Live Oak Park has been canceled.

May 2 – Horses, Hats & Hope has been canceled.

May 2 – The Reflections of Nature art show has been canceled.