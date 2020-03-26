Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Last updated 3/27/2020 at 1:11am

Craig E. Delphey

Craig E. Delphey, age 74, died March 2, 2020, after a battle with various health issues. He was born May 21,1945, in Pasadena, grew up in Fallbrook and graduated with a doctorate in chemistry from Oregon State University.

For the past 40 years, he has resided in the Woodinville, Washington, area and owned and operated a successful testing laboratory in nearby Redmond.

Craig's funny sense of humor and easygoing nature made him well-loved by family, friends and the many colleagues he formed close bonds with through the years.

Craig enjoyed the outdoors and had many hobbies, including a love of gardening – tomatoes were a passion – rock and mineral-hounding, birdwatching, wildflower hunting, hiking in the Cascades, watching Seattle Mariners and Seahawks games and participating in annual trips with the American Penstemon Society and the North American Rock Garden Society.

He leaves behind his two daughters, Jennifer and Stephanie South (Bill) and brothers Grant and Reid. Contributions can be made in his name to: Oregon State University, http://www.osufoundation.org/s/359/foundation/start.aspx?gid=34&pgid=61; Frontotemporal Degeneration, http://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission, or North American Rock Garden Society, http://www.nargs.org/product/donation.

 
