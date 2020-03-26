Food pantry needs volunteers

In the first week after government restrictions were implemented to combat the coronavirus, Fallbrook Food Pantry gained 140 families in client enrollment. This increase in needy families is not the only side effect of COVID-19 that the pantry has to cope with.

The majority of the pantry's volunteers are over age 65; as seniors, they have been advised to stay home away from people. So, they are not volunteering at the pantry which is left short-handed.

Without volunteers, the pantry cannot easily manage the amount of food it usually handles. Therefore, families and individuals who come for food are being given a bag of food (produce, canned goods and frozen meat) at the door instead of being welcomed inside to shop like they used to do.

Bags of food can be picked up Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, 140 N Brandon Road.

Program manager Carolina Miller said that Fallbrook Health District is taking care of the fresh donations such as oranges and other citrus; they are doing a commercial wash to ensure it is not contaminated.

If any resident wants to donate fruit or vegetables from their garden, they should call first to see if the produce is needed, (760) 728-7608. “We are not answering our phones regularly because we don't have a receptionist during this crisis; if it is important, please leave a message and we will get back to you,” added Miller.

She also said that they have enough canned goods so monetary donations are preferred.

As for volunteers, teenagers are welcome to perform their community service hours by helping out at the pantry. "We need volunteers under 50 and feeling healthy to come and help. Shifts start at 8:30 a.m and end at 12;45 p.m., Monday through Saturday, said Miller. For any questions about volunteering and before going in, volunteers should contact Miller by email, Programs@fallbrookfoodpantry.org.