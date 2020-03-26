FUESD provides meals for students
FALLBROOK – To lower the possible exposure of COVID-19 to its students, parents and staff, FUESD's "Grab and Go" meal pick up times and locations were updated to three days a week starting Monday, March 23. Families will receive two days' worth of meals at a time to ensure healthy, consistent meals for all children Monday through Friday.
William H. Frazier Elementary and Potter Jr. High School locations have been removed due to low demand.
Meals will be available to all children ages 18 and under. No forms or registration are required. Children must be present to receive the meal. Families can visit any location to receive a meal.
Locations for meal pick up, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., are as follows:
Maie Ellis Elementary, 400 W Elder St., Fallbrook
La Paloma Elementary, 300 Heald Lane, Fallbrook
San Onofre School, 200 Pate Road, San Clemente
Mary Fay Pendleton, 110 Marine Dr., Oceanside
Meals can also be picked up from noon to 1 p.m. at:
De Luz Schoolhouse, 40153 De Luz Murrieta Road, De Luz
