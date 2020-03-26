Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

FUESD provides meals for students

 
Last updated 3/27/2020 at 12:17am

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

FUESD employees from the child nutrition services department put together lunch meals for students to pick up with their families from designated Fallbrook school locations during COVID-19 School closures, March 22.

FALLBROOK – To lower the possible exposure of COVID-19 to its students, parents and staff, FUESD's "Grab and Go" meal pick up times and locations were updated to three days a week starting Monday, March 23. Families will receive two days' worth of meals at a time to ensure healthy, consistent meals for all children Monday through Friday.

William H. Frazier Elementary and Potter Jr. High School locations have been removed due to low demand.

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

FUESD cafeteria assistant Patty Ross helps put together school lunch meals for students to pick up with their families from designated Fallbrook school locations during COVID-19 school closures, March 22.

Meals will be available to all children ages 18 and under. No forms or registration are required. Children must be present to receive the meal. Families can visit any location to receive a meal.

Locations for meal pick up, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., are as follows:

Maie Ellis Elementary, 400 W Elder St., Fallbrook

La Paloma Elementary, 300 Heald Lane, Fallbrook

San Onofre School, 200 Pate Road, San Clemente

Mary Fay Pendleton, 110 Marine Dr., Oceanside

Meals can also be picked up from noon to 1 p.m. at:

De Luz Schoolhouse, 40153 De Luz Murrieta Road, De Luz

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.

Editor's note: For information on meals available from Fallbrook Union High School District, visit https://www.fuhsd.net/apps/news/article/1194024.

 
