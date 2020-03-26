Keep calm and carry on

Special to Village News

We as a small town, have better community and have been through a few fire disasters together. We can and will recover and become even stronger.

Let’s talk a bit about the real estate market. Our housing market is stronger than it’s ever been. We are not in the position we were in in the 2008 crash. Most people have strong equity positions, and the federal government is taking proactive measures to prevent the crises and losses for those who don’t have large equities or bank accounts.

Quoting Wells Fargo Investment Institute, “We do not expect a repeat of the severe recession of 2008-2009, because the virus and oil shocks are not endemic to the financial system but are, rather, external. Once the virus infection rate peaks, we expect a recovery and ongoing momentum into the final quarter of the year and especially into 2021.”

The current situation is an event eerily similar to 9/11. These are different times, and many have no experience. We have faced adversity before and not only survived but thrived. I believe not only will we survive, but we will become stronger and more resilient.

It is a time when you decide to be a lion or a lamb; the choice is yours. Lions, when they see something happen, remain calm and survey the situation and protect their own. They show strength and act like a leader.

In contrast, lambs follow the herd and panic at the least thing; they flee at the mere sound of a twig breaking. They run in panic and fear.

In this crisis, which will you choose? Fear, emotion, panic and anxiety or go to the left side of your brain and make logical, well thought out choices?

