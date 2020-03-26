Fallbrook Art Center names winning watercolors

The Best of Show winner is the work of Stephen Zhang, with 'Stone Road.'

FALLBROOK – In compliance with the County of San Diego COVID 19 standards, the Fallbrook Art Center closed the World of Watercolor show early, March 13 – it was scheduled to continue daily through April 18.

During the abbreviated run of this increasingly popular show, there were nine paintings sold and over 5,000 visitors, including students from local elementary schools and regional colleges.

Although the center is closed, art lovers can see all the paintings in the show as well as read about the juror and the show's origins (the only show of its kind in the world) at fallbrookartcenter.org (on the homepage, just click on the '2020 SAWE Show Catalog' button on the right). Anyone interested in purchasing a painting can call Mary Perhacs, executive director at (760) 522-4025.

The World of Watercolor 2020 Awards were selected by Show Juror Mark Mehaffey, AWS(DF), NWS of Michigan:

Best of Show: Stephen Zhang, Texas – 'Stone Road' $2,500 Cash Award Courtesy of Show Sponsors

First Place: Dean Mitchell, Florida – 'Hidden' $2,000 Cash Award Courtesy of Show Sponsors

Second Place: Ron Thurston, Pennsylvania – 'Docksider' $1,500 Cash Award Courtesy of Show Sponsors

Third Place: Stephanie Goldman, California – 'Euler's Identity– The Most Beautiful Equation' $1,000 Cash Award Courtesy of Show Sponsors

The Erickson Family Award ($600): Carla O'Connor, Washington – 'Coverup' Courtesy of Robin & Robert Erickson

$500 Cash Award: Ingrid Albrecht, Illinois – 'City Workin'?' Courtesy of Diane & Paul Goldring Garrett

$500 Cash Award: Karen Heidler, Florida – 'Memories Like Butterflies' Courtesy of Meline Giannini

$500 Cash Award: Realism Denny Bond, Pennsylvania – 'Just Beat It' Courtesy of Mike Griffiths & Brian Darwin

$500 Cash Award: Expressive Realism Bonnie Woods, California – 'This Strange Affair' Courtesy of Yoon & Angela Chang

$500 Cash Award: Kathleen Giles, New York – 'Meat and Potatoes Man' Courtesy of Show Sponsors

$500 Cash Award: Carol Thomason, California – 'Communication 276, APPLE.COM' Courtesy of Show Sponsors

$500 Cash Award: Stan Kurth, Arizona – 'Windowpane #36' Courtesy of Show Sponsors

$500 Cash Award: Pat Dews, Florida – 'Canyon Flow' Courtesy of Show Sponsors

$400 Merchandise Award: John Salminen, Minnesota – 'Rio Grande' Courtesy of Mijello Co., Ltd.

$400 Merchandise Award: Eileen Sudzina, Pennsylvania – 'Amish Buggy' Courtesy of Mijello Co., Ltd.

$200 Merchandise Award & $50 Cash: Bev Jozwiak, Washington – 'Universal Canvas' Courtesy of CaliforniaWatercolor.com & Anonymous

$200 Merchandise Award & $50 Cash: Elaine Daily Birnbaum, Wisconsin – 'Dream Fragments' Courtesy of CaliforniaWatercolor.com & Anonymous

$250 Cash Award: Ken Goldman, California – 'A Touch of Red (Serenity)' Courtesy of Charles & Helen Tillotson

$250 Cash Award: Realism Xi Guo, Florida – 'Near Bloom' Courtesy of John & Debbie Crawford

The Jeanne Shanahan Memorial $250 Cash Award: Plein Air Keiko Tanabe, California – 'Dining at Tate, London' Courtesy of Monday Plein Air Painters

Dean Mitchell of Florida is the artist who created the first place winning 'Hidden.'

$250 Cash Award: Chris Krupinski, Ohio – 'After the Game' Courtesy of Cafe des Artistes– Michael Calvanese, Proprietor

$250 Cash Award: Ted Nuttall, Arizona – 'Amanda' Courtesy of Bob & Lesley Ibaven

$250 Cash Award: Abstract Su Kown, California – 'Relationship #3' Courtesy of Norm & Marlene Rantanen

$250 Cash Award: Matthew Bird, Maryland – 'Punch Buggy Red' Courtesy of Show Sponsors

$250 Cash Awar:d Jeannie McGuire, Pennsylvania – 'Vanish' Courtesy of Show Sponsors

The $250 People's Choice Award winner has not been determined.

"Thank you to our show sponsors, our committed members, volunteers, and patrons for making a show of this magnitude possible. As is most often the case in our wonderful town of Fallbrook, we dream big and 'make it happen,'" Perhacs said.

