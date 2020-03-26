California Pool and Spa Association issues precautions for pool and spa owners during COVID-19 outbreak

SACRAMENTO – While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recently informed the public that there is no evidence the coronavirus is transmittable in water, the California Pools and Spa Association has issued precautions for both commercial and residential swimming pool and spa owners out of an abundance of caution and to maintain proper pool and spa functionality.

"Although there is no indication that COVID-19 can be spread to humans by using pools and hot tubs, proper operation, maintenance and disinfection, such as using chlorine and bromine, of pools and hot tubs should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19," John Norwood, director of government relations with CPSA, said.

As an additional precaution in light of COVID-19 efforts, CPSA issued an alert to its members as well as swimming pool and spa owners to remind them that regular maintenance is required to preserve the proper chemical balance of pool water and prevent waterborne diseases and illnesses such as the West Nile virus, legionella, cryptosporidium, giardia and other recreational water illnesses.

"It is critical that swimming pools and spas operated by hotels, motels, resorts, water parks, schools and fitness facilities continue to be properly serviced and maintained, especially during times of closure or reduction in staff. The same is true for the weekly servicing of residential pools," Norwood said.

Numerous local entities have either enacted "shelter in place" ordinances or are in the process of adopting similar measures to reduce the spread of the virus. However, these ordinances contain provisions for swimming pool maintenance professionals to leave their residences to perform essential services, including to deliver products and services necessary to maintain sanitation such as the operation of residential and commercial pools and spas. Fortunately, maintenance of recreational waters can be accomplished while adhering to social distancing protocols.

For more information is available through https://thecpsa.org/ or on http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/water.html.

Submitted by California Pools and Spa Association.