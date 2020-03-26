Rainbow Oaks offering roll of toilet paper with to-go orders

Rainbow residents Michael and Clare Daily receive a free roll of toilet paper after ordering a takeout meal from Rainbow Oaks Restaurant, March 20. Rainbow Oaks is giving a free roll of toilet paper for every takeout a grocery purchase. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Rainbow Oaks Restaurant is hoping a new promotion will help them clean up during a difficult time.

The longtime Rainbow eatery is trying to help the community deal with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak by offering much-needed supplies for sale to surrounding neighbors. The community is responding by purchasing the supplies and supporting the restaurant by ordering take out from the restaurant's full menu.

The best part, they get a free roll of toilet paper with every takeout order.

"We have like individually wrapped toilet paper, so, we're doing a free roll with every to-go order," owner Janelle Maples said. "So, people came in just for that."

Given the current availability of toilet paper at most stores, that's quite a deal.

Maples said so far, it's going pretty well since they had to close to people wanting to dine in on St. Patrick's Day.

"It was especially busy on St. Patrick's Day, the first day that we had a close, we got a lot of to-go orders," she said. "We had corned beef and cabbage, like we always do. Yesterday was a little slow but today's doing pretty good."

Maples said in a Facebook post that the restaurant is receiving shipments every day so the food is fresh and they are selling supplies to the locals such as eggs, fresh bread, milk, steaks, ground beef, turkey breast, chicken breast, ham, sausage, cheeses, sausage, flour, rice, bacon, produce and more.

The post also reminded people that Rainbow Oaks Market has bread, eggs, water, toilet paper, paper towels, baby wipes, water, gas, propane, CBD, liquor and many other items.

Maples said you can call ahead and order from the full restaurant menu and in the Facebook post, said they are offering fried chicken for lunch and dinner every day as long as they are restricted from having guests dine in.

She said she hopes to be able to open again fully April 1, but she isn't sure yet. She wanted to thank the community for the support so far.

"They're here to support us," Maples said. "We're just doing both and actually the grocery business is doing pretty good because people have a hard time finding chicken, beef, eggs and all that sort of stuff."

Rainbow Oaks Restaurant is at 4815 5th Street in Rainbow. Call (760) 723-2279 or visit http://www.rainbowoaksrestaurant.com.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at jpack@reedermedia.com.