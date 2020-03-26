SDG&E postpones all noncritical planned outages as part of its COVID-19 response

SAN DIEGO – With the COVID-19 pandemic causing significant impact on the economy and people’s livelihoods, San Diego Gas and Electric announced that it is postponing all noncritical planned outages, while continuing with those related to public safety, emergencies and wildfire mitigation.

During this challenging time, SDG&E is committed to doing everything it can to minimize customer disruptions.

The new planned outage policy will stay in place until further notice. The company will proactively communicate with impacted customers via phone and text messages where a planned outage must move forward for public safety, emergencies or wildfire mitigation.

The announcement adds to the list of actions taken by SDG&E to support the community recently, including: suspending service disconnections due to nonpayment; waiving late payment fees for business customers and residential customers do not have to pay late fees and offering flexible payment plans for customers struggling to pay their bill.

The company donated $1 million in shareholder funds to help launch the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund, http://www.sdfoundation.org/covid19, to support food security, rental and utility assistance and income or gap funding as well.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly evolving, check www.sdge.com for ongoing updates.

Submitted by San Diego Gas and Electric.