Silvergate provides protected home, peace of mind for seniors

FALLBROOK – For seniors living at home right now, the uncertainty of a state-imposed stay-at-home order can be a lonely and frightening event. Before the Coronavirus, many seniors in the close-knit community of Fallbrook had family members and friends nearby who were able to drop in to say hello, visit for dinner, or drive them to the pharmacy to pick up prescriptions.

Seniors themselves could go out to dinner with friends to restaurants that were open. Now, with today's social distancing restrictions in place, some may be struggling to adapt to the sudden drop in access to community.

"We know there are seniors who are alone in their homes right now," said Helen Gray, marketing director for Silvergate Fallbrook. "Families can't necessarily get to their loved ones and that can put seniors in a precarious position. Just getting daily provisions and medications can be difficult for seniors who are housebound. We want to remind everyone that if they, or a loved one, are in need of a safer, more insulated living environment where meals and care are all readily available, they can reach out to us. We are just a phone call away with advice and a trusted, local senior living solution. As always, we're here for you."

Deemed an essential business under state and county regulations, Silvergate remains safely open and operating with vital personnel to meet the daily needs of its residents. Numerous precautions and CDC recommendations were quickly implemented over the last few weeks to help ensure a safer, healthy environment for its residents and to provide added peace of mind to their families.

Some of these added measures include: daily temperature screening of all residents and staff, restricted access by outside visitors, increased cleaning protocols, increased visitation by caregivers and education of residents and families about steps they can take on their own to stay safe.

For residents living at Silvergate Fallbrook, the imposed restrictions currently in place have certainly required some changes to their daily lives as well. However, given the self-contained, protective nature of a community like Silvergate, the adaptations being asked of seniors are much less disruptive and the strength of their internal community of friendships continues to shine through.

Residents still enjoy healthy, chef-prepared meals that take into consideration the unique nutritional needs of a senior population. Dining hours have transitioned into shifts and in-room delivery when requested to reduce the number of people gathering together at mealtime. They do continue to enjoy meals in safely organized, small group settings that allow for social interaction with friends where possible while still observing social distancing guidelines.

Although outside guests, including regular volunteers and entertainers, are currently restricted from entering the community, Silvergate's dedicated staff have stepped in to assure that residents still have daily access to fun, healthy, engaging activities. Even residents have chipped in, whether it's playing piano or helping deliver the mail. There's a palpable sense of solidarity among everyone.

"As the world watches and waits daily for new information about COVID-19, it can be easy for seniors to feel overwhelmed, anxious, or confused by the rapid pace of changing events. Especially if they're alone," said Patricia Martinez, executive director at Silvergate Fallbrook. "Right now, we are focused on keeping life as normal, safe and healthy as possible at Silvergate. Some of our on-site activities have been modified, but our staff is so wonderful and creative in their approach. They continually try to make the best of this situation for our residents and the daily smiles that I see prove that it's working."

Increased communication with residents and their families has also been a critical component to keeping spirits high. The peace of mind knowing a loved one is healthy, active, and being well cared for is what many families desire most, especially in a time of such uncertainty.

"My mom has been coddled and cared for with such grace and love at Silvergate while this is whole thing is going on," said Lance Bryson, whose mother currently resides at Silvergate. "We've been regularly informed of what the community is doing to keep her healthy and safe, and there's no place I'd rather have her be than at Silvergate. They're outstanding at what they do, and I feel so comforted knowing that they're with her right now when I can't be."

Silvergate staff has even been working with residents and their families to help set up "virtual visits" via FaceTime and Skype. By leveraging today's technology, many adult children are calling, emailing and video-chatting with their loved ones daily.

Life cautiously moves forward at Silvergate Fallbrook in as normal a fashion as possible in light of current circumstances. Friendships continue, families are connecting, and residents are receiving the care they need.

Now more than ever, a strong sense of community coupled with award-winning care makes Silvergate the right choice for seniors.

Anyone interested in learning more about how Silvergate Fallbrook can help you, or your loved one, can call Gray at (760) 728-8880 to arrange a private virtual tour of the community. Or visit http://www.SilvergateRR.com.

Silvergate Fallbrook is located at 420 Elbrook Drive, Fallbrook.

Submitted by Silvergate Fallbrook.