Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

President Donald Trump approves major disaster declaration for California

 
Last updated 3/27/2020 at 1:09am



WASHINGTON – Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of California to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic beginning Jan. 20, 2020, and continuing.

The president’s action makes federal funding available for crisis counseling for affected individuals in all areas of the state of California.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in category B, including direct federal assistance under public assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 in the state of California. The federal cost share is 75%.

Robert J. Fenton has been named as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Fenton said additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Submitted by Federal Emergency Management Agency.

 
