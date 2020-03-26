Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Camp Pendleton implements third-highest health protection order to fight coronavirus

 
Last updated 3/27/2020 at 12:12am



Camp Pendleton and other Marine Corps installations in the western United States have implemented Health Protection Condition Bravo, the third-highest military health protection measure, in response to the growing novel coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

“This condition encourages the base population to avoid unnecessary contact with others and discourages large public gatherings,” Capt. David Mancilla, operations officer at Camp Pendleton, said in an email statement.

A Marine training at Camp Pendleton tested positive for the coronavirus, the Marine Corps announced Friday, as did two shi...



