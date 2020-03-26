Coronavirus wreaking havoc on local event planners

As of press time, the Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival announced the festival that draws more than 25,000 people each year to Lake Skinner will be taking place, starting May 29.

Efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which as of Sunday afternoon, was closing in on 30,000 cases nationwide, has wreaked havoc on communities all over the country.

Here in our region, cities and local organizations are having to reschedule and even cancel events that many in the community look forward to each year.

Earlier this month, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce canceled the annual Avocado Festival which draws more than 100,000 people each year. Just last week, the 10th annual Reality Rally in Temecula announced it would be canceling the fundraiser that benefits Michelle's Place Cancer Resource Center.

Another large event planned in town was able to pivot and reschedule. Temecula Blues Festival, originally scheduled for the middle of April, will now be held Oct. 17.

Perhaps the highest profile event of them all, the Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival, is still scheduled to open May 29.

"The public's health and safety is priority No. 1 for the Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival Association," according to a statement released by the association. "As such, we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, federal, state and local government.

"As this has been a rapidly changing environment, we want you to know that we are still enthusiastically planning the 2020 festival, creating contingency plans and communicating with health and government authorities. We will remain vigilant during these difficult times, communicate with you as changes arise and are hopeful that the aggressive steps taken by the federal, state and local governments succeed in putting the moment of greatest concern behind us."

Easily one of the most popular events in the region, the Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival draws more than 25,000 people to Lake Skinner Recreation Area each year.

The event generally features more than 20 wineries offering tastings, craft breweries, vendors and two stages with live concert entertainment.

While the balloon and wine festival is slated to take place in late May and early June, it is unclear whether restrictions and guidelines from county, state and federal officials will be extended. Gov. Gavin Newsom has made statements that he can see the school year, which ends in the first week of June, canceled altogether.

Old Town Blues Club owner Andy Doty who produces the Old Town Blues Festival, said people who had already purchased tickets for the event's April date will be able to use their tickets for the rescheduled date.

As for the lineup, he said all of the originally booked bands are scheduled to attend.

"Only the headliner, which is a band from Europe, is a maybe, but it looks like they will be able to come since it's so far out," Doty said.

Because the event was to be held in front of Temecula Civic Center, Doty was forced to make the move after the city canceled all events through the end of April.

On Friday, March 13, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce canceled the upcoming 34th Avocado Festival amid coronavirus fears. The festival was scheduled for April 19.

"Although this ban is currently through March, (Newsom) conveyed it could foreseeably be extended," Lila MacDonald, CEO of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, said in an email statement at the time. "We feel in the best interest of the community, our vendors and volunteers that we cancel this event."

Just three days earlier, the Coachella Art and Music Festival was postponed from its usual two-weekend-run in April to October due to concerns about the growing coronavirus.

The festival's producer Goldenvoice also confirmed that Stagecoach, a country music festival, will also be postponed. Coachella will now take place Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18, while Stagecoach will take place Oct. 23-25.

Closer to home, Reality Rally, which was scheduled for May 14-16 was canceled Wednesday, March 19, by founder Gillian Larson. The event, dubbed "Fun for Funds," is a three-day fun event-filled weekend with dozens of reality television show stars that come to Temecula to participate each year.

"Yesterday I spoke with our board, and we just decided there's no way we can keep waiting to let people know and we just needed to cancel," Larson said. "If there was some strange possibility that the virus had gone away and everybody was back to normal, it's hard to pull an event together within a week. Secondly, I don't feel it would have been a good thing for us to encourage people to come to a busy, crowded event and also to spend money buying tickets. Everybody's going to be strapped.

"So many people are losing their jobs and their income – restaurants, etcetera – so I thought there's no reason to keep waiting. Now we just have to look forward to next year."

Larson, who appeared on the CBS hit television show "Survivor" came up with the idea for the fundraiser that includes an "Amazing Race"-style event that has participants running through the streets of Old Town Temecula to complete tasks.

Over the past nine years, Reality Rally has raised more than a half-million dollars for the nonprofit.

Valley News/Shane Gibson photo The Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival is scheduled to go on as planned.

"The donations will stay with Michelle's Place because they've already been coming through since November," Larson said. "Who knows what the amount is that we will not make this year. But the fundraising amounts that have been done so far, and I think it's also lower than usual, for several reasons and because people backed off starting to even sign up several weeks ago as the coronavirus thing started hitting."

Larson said as disappointing as it is to have to cancel the event after doing all the work to put it together and now taking it apart this year, she isn't too upset.

"I don't worry about stuff," she said. "To me, this is what happens in life."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

