County unveils online census kiosks at county libraries

County Board of Supervisors Chairman Greg Cox, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and other officials unveiled new census laptop stations March 12 that will let the public fill out online census forms at all county of San Diego libraries.

The census laptop stations will give people who may not have access to computers at home the ability to fill out the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 census questionnaire online. They will be placed at all 33 County library branches and in its two bookmobiles.

The 2020 census is the first that the U.S. Census Bureau is encouraging most people to answer...