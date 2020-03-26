Fallbrook's businesses finding ways to stay open, searching for answers

Charlie Estrella of Estrella's in Fallbrook serves an order of food to customers who ordered takeout as restaurants are ordered to temporarily close all dine in options due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Jeff Goldblume's character in "Jurassic Park" made the phrase, "Life finds a way," famous.

In many respects, the same can be said for local businesses – essential ones, at least – that are trying to "find a way" to stay open in an unstable local economy caused by containment efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's order to close all nonessential businesses and his asking for a voluntary stay-at-home policy made the decision easy for many businesses.

According to the governor's orders, California's 40 million residents should stay home indefinitely and ventur...