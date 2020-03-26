Fallbrook's businesses finding ways to stay open, searching for answers
Last updated 3/26/2020 at 1:57pm
Jeff Goldblume's character in "Jurassic Park" made the phrase, "Life finds a way," famous.
In many respects, the same can be said for local businesses – essential ones, at least – that are trying to "find a way" to stay open in an unstable local economy caused by containment efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Gov. Gavin Newsom's order to close all nonessential businesses and his asking for a voluntary stay-at-home policy made the decision easy for many businesses.
According to the governor's orders, California's 40 million residents should stay home indefinitely and ventur...

