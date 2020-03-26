Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

FPUD and RMWD act to save ratepayers millions

File applications with LAFCO to leave SDCWA

 
Last updated 3/27/2020 at 12:55am

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – In a move that is expected to save ratepayers in the Fallbrook Public Utility District and the Rainbow Municipal Water District approximately $10 million a year collectively, the districts took action Thursday, March 19, to withdraw from the San Diego County Water Authority and instead purchase their water from the Eastern Municipal Water District.

The districts filed separate applications with the San Diego County Local Agency Formation Commission to detach from the County Water Authority, whose cost of water to Fallbrook and Rainbow customers has risen on average mor...



