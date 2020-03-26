Mentees learn from AAUW Career Day

Sisters Lizette and Lily Mendoza introduce AAUW member and career day speaker Anna Quigley whose career journey as a journalist has come full circle as an international marketing consultant for an engineering firm. Carolyn Thom is intently listening to the sister fun introduction at the AAUW Career Day, March 14.

FALLBROOK – The successful Career Day 2020 event, sponsored by Fallbrook AAUW, was held at the Fallbrook Regional Health Care District Office Feb. 28.

The Career Day event is part of the AAUW High School Mentoring Program, intended to encourage high school girls to explore various career options and continue their education into college and beyond.

The career program also augments the work of Fallbrook High's AVID program, Fallbrook High Career Center Director Pam Cain and AVID program director Mary Begley.

Attendees heard firsthand from a cache of both new and seasoned professionals wh...