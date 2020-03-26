Newsom signs statewide eviction moratorium due to coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - During a visit to Los Angeles to get updates on anti-coronavirus efforts, Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced the signing of an executive order barring eviction of renters affected by the virus.

Newsom had earlier authorized local jurisdictions to take such actions, but his order now codifies the renter protection statewide. During a news conference at the Port of Los Angeles, Newsom noted that only about 30 jurisdictions -- including Los Angeles -- had moved forward on protections for renters, so he opted to move forward with the statewide order.

The order, which will be...