The gifts of neighbors and friends

Cheyanne, an amazing manager of many, boxed and mailed my Fallbrook avocados to friends who helped me last year through a difficult loss.

One friend sent cookies, one came by with Thai Food, one drove me to the crematorium and walked me in. One stayed here and coordinated my law practice and helped cook. One, wrote me of his trials taking care of a sick friend who died. One sang a song of mourning on YouTube in his language and custom.

The avocado ‘thank you’ boxes are a surprise they all love.

Many of us are now at ‘that age ’where we are recognized as being extremely vulnerable bu...