Dear Editor,

Public health and safety are major concerns right now, prompting world governments to take drastic measures to keep people safe.

Since there is so much emphasis on personal safety today, why would a county government do something that will endanger the safety of an entire senior community?

The community I am referring to is Rancho Monserate Country Club, a manufactured home park community built in 1975, with Dulin Road being the only entrance or exit for the park just off Old Highway 395. This road is divided by a grassy median, which is regularly used as a place for neighbors to visit and walk their dogs. This road currently leads to a dead end, but is planned to soon be the only entrance to a large public park with traffic going to ball fields, picnic areas and other amenities.

The senior residents of the Rancho Monserate community must cross Dulin Road to access any of their community activities: the pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and golf course and the most common form of community transportation are personal golf carts. In addition to community golf cart traffic, whenever driving a personal auto to enter or exit the community, residents of Rancho must also use Dulin Road. Residents know they must watch out for each other to keep the community a quiet safe place for seniors to live.

However, our county government refuses to see that a safer park entrance would be from Highway 76. This entrance would not threaten the safety of the entire Rancho Monserate community.

I am urging the county to consider our personal safety and stop the plan to use Dulin Road as an entrance to a public park.

Sincerely,

BeBe McKee