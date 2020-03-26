DOJ slates coronavirus-related grants for San Diego-Area municipalities

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Department of Justice announced today that it is making available grants totaling about $2.38 million to San Diego-area municipalities to help respond to public-safety challenges posed by the COVID- 19 crisis.

The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized via Congress's newly approved federal stimulus legislation, will allow eligible local, state and tribal governments to apply immediately for the funds.

The monies are part of an $850-million total allocation, $58.5 million of which is earmarked for California.

"Our first responders and law enforcement officials are putting themselves in harm's way to an even greater extent than usual in order to protect our communities from this invisible enemy,'' San Diego-area U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer said. "We hope these funds will help keep them safe as they keep us safe.''

The funds may be used, among other activities, to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates' medical needs, and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas.

Following are the available local grant allocations:

-- City of Carlsbad, $47,395;

-- City of Chula Vista, $166,711;

-- City of El Cajon, $89,355;

-- City of Escondido, $125,276;

-- City of La Mesa, $41,734;

-- City of Lemon Grove, $35,545;

-- City of Oceanside, $153,578;

-- City of San Diego, $1,217,682;

-- City of San Marcos, $42,488;

-- City of National City, $67,168;

-- City of Vista, $81,883; and

-- County of San Diego, $307,082.