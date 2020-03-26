San Diego County Average Gas Price Drops To Lowest Amount Since December 2017

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County dropped today to its lowest amount since Dec. 26, 2017, decreasing 1.2 cents to $3.088.

The average price has dropped 26 consecutive days, decreasing 44.5 cents, including 1 cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 12.2 cents less than one week ago, 45.6 cents lower than one month ago and 53.2 cents below what it was one year ago. It has fallen 51.4 cents since the start of the year.

The dropping prices are a result of weakened demand as many people heed stay-at-home orders and the ongoing oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The oil price is the top factor in determining the gasoline price.