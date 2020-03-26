San Diego courts request extension of COVID-19 closures until April 30

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego county courthouses will likely remain shuttered through the end of April for all but emergency business, per a request from the court system's presiding judge to extend its COVID-19 related closures, it was announced today.

San Diego Superior Court Presiding Judge Lorna Alksne said though county courthouses are slated to reopen for regular court business on Monday, "I have every reason to believe this request will be granted'' by California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, who already issued an order suspending all state jury trials until late May.

Arrangements are being made to conduct some San Diego County criminal cases by video starting next week for defendants who are in custody. Attorneys may have the option to appear telephonically in some circumstances.

The court will remain open for a limited number of emergency purposes such as ex-parte requests for civil harassment restraining orders, domestic violence restraining orders, and gun violence protective orders. Some judges will be on hand to cover emergency civil, family law, juvenile and probate orders.

All non-emergency civil, family, juvenile, probate and out-of-custody criminal matters will be rescheduled, with notices sent in the mail regarding the new court dates.

The court previously announced that all prospective jurors in San Diego County are cleared from jury service through May 22. County residents summoned to appear for jury service any time through May 22 can consider their jury service fulfilled.

Those summoned to appear on dates after May 22 were advised to monitor http://www.sdcourt.ca.gov for updates.