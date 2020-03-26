San Diego jobless rate dipped slightly in February, before COVID-19 shutdowns

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's unadjusted unemployment rate dropped slightly in February, to 3.2%, the state Employment Development Department reported today, although the numbers predate the massive shutdowns that have since occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The county's unemployment rate has been below 3.5% for seven straights months.

Statewide unemployment dipped to 4.3% from January to February. Nationwide, unemployment sat at an adjusted 3.8% in February.

Non-farm industries in the San Diego-Carlsbad region added an estimated 9,800 jobs, and farm jobs increased by 500 from January to February.

The professional and business services industry added 4,600 jobs; education and health services, 2,900 jobs; construction added 1,800; government, 1,400; other services, 900; leisure and hospitality and financial both added 500 jobs, according to the EDD.

The biggest month-over-month losses came in the trade, transportation and utilities sectors, down 2,700. Manufacturing jobs fell by 200.