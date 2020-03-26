San Diego Mesa College announces COVID-19 student emergency fund

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Mesa College today announced the launch of an emergency assistance fund for students whose lives and education have been put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mesa College COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Students is intended to help students in need and keep them from dropping out of classes or college altogether, college officials said.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, nearly 50% of Mesa College students were food insecure, with one in five students housing insecure or homeless, according to school officials.

All classes have since transitioned online in order to prevent the virus' spread, though computer and internet access are not readily available to all students, according to Mesa College President Pamela T. Luster.

“Raising these funds will increase our ability to provide our most vulnerable students with the support they need,'' she said.

So far, donors have contributed $30,000 to establish the fund, which will provide 100% of the donations to students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mesa College.

For more information, including how to donate or apply for the fund, visit http://www.sdmesa.edu/about-mesa/mesa-foundation/student-covid19-emergency-fund.shtml .