Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

SD Mayor orders vacant city properties be made available for COVID-19 patients

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/1/2020 at 10:31pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer today ordered that all vacant and surplus city properties be made available to accommodate an "expected surge'' in COVID-19 patients, with hopes of preventing hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

Faulconer said city recreation centers, libraries and parking lots were examples of unused properties that should be utilized to shoulder the burden placed upon hospitals as part of an "all-hands-on-deck approach'' toward COVID-19.

The properties could be used for field hospitals or locations to conduct testing, Faulconer said.

Faulconer urged San Diegans to continue practicing social distancing and staying at home in order to keep the number of COVID-19 cases from escalating.

"The most important resource we need is time,'' Faulconer said. "We need to stretch out the spread of this virus over a longer period of time so hospitals do not get overwhelmed all at once.''

Faulconer warned against relaxing as the weeks and months progress through the pandemic.

"We let down our guard right now, all of our sacrifices to this point can be lost,'' Faulconer said. "More people will spread the virus. More

people will get the disease. More people will end up in the hospital all at the same time.

"This is the chain of events that could crash San Diego's healthcare system.''

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/01/2020 22:58