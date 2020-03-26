Sexually violent predator placement in east county postponed amid COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The placement of a convicted sex offender into a supervised home in east San Diego County has been postponed in light of a Department of State Hospitals directive, stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, to suspend the release of Sexually Violent Predator patients for the next 30 days.

The directive issued Wednesday by DSH Director Stephanie Clendenin states that a decrease in patient movement would reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, and thus led her to issue a moratorium on the releases of Sexually Violent Predators, or SVPs, a designation for those convicted of s...