Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sexually violent predator placement in east county postponed amid COVID-19

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/27/2020 at 2:41pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The placement of a convicted sex offender into a supervised home in east San Diego County has been postponed in light of a Department of State Hospitals directive, stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, to suspend the release of Sexually Violent Predator patients for the next 30 days.

The directive issued Wednesday by DSH Director Stephanie Clendenin states that a decrease in patient movement would reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, and thus led her to issue a moratorium on the releases of Sexually Violent Predators, or SVPs, a designation for those convicted of s...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 03/27/2020 22:10