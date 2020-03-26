Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Pop Warner opens 2020 registration

 
Last updated 3/27/2020 at 4:01am

Falllbrook Pop Warner football player Nehemiah Brunson (3) heads into the end zone.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner Football and Cheer has opened registration for the 2020 football season starting in August. FPW is offering football teams for U8, U10, U12 and U14 split by age. There are no longer weight restrictions in the FPW league, so all sizes can play and are divided by age.

Early bird registration is available until April 5, which will give applicants $50 off the price of registration. The league has payment plans available as long as they start by May 1.

The league is also looking for head coaches for the football league and for their cheer staff.  If you w...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
