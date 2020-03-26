Fallbrook Pop Warner opens 2020 registration

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner Football and Cheer has opened registration for the 2020 football season starting in August. FPW is offering football teams for U8, U10, U12 and U14 split by age. There are no longer weight restrictions in the FPW league, so all sizes can play and are divided by age.

Early bird registration is available until April 5, which will give applicants $50 off the price of registration. The league has payment plans available as long as they start by May 1.

The league is also looking for head coaches for the football league and for their cheer staff. If you w...