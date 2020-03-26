Hughes starts 2020 season with Demo Cross main event win

Weston Hughes, center, holds his first place trophy from the March 7 Demo Cross event, with his father Tod Hughes left, and his mother Tracy Hughes.

Weston Hughes won the Demo Cross main event on the first night of the 2020 Perris Auto Speedway season March 7.

"I couldn't be happier with how the car handled and performed," Hughes said.

Hughes drives a 1985 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the Perris half-mile dirt oval.

"Two days before the race we had to put a transmission in the car," Hughes said. "The old one broke, actually snapped in half."

"We got it put together. Our first test drive was Saturday morning before the race," Hughes said. "We drove it about 200 yards."

That test indicated that the transmission was working. Hughes and his crew...