Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

Hughes starts 2020 season with Demo Cross main event win

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/27/2020 at 4:05am

Weston Hughes, center, holds his first place trophy from the March 7 Demo Cross event, with his father Tod Hughes left, and his mother Tracy Hughes.

Weston Hughes won the Demo Cross main event on the first night of the 2020 Perris Auto Speedway season March 7.

"I couldn't be happier with how the car handled and performed," Hughes said.

Hughes drives a 1985 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the Perris half-mile dirt oval.

"Two days before the race we had to put a transmission in the car," Hughes said. "The old one broke, actually snapped in half."

"We got it put together. Our first test drive was Saturday morning before the race," Hughes said. "We drove it about 200 yards."

That test indicated that the transmission was working. Hughes and his crew...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 03/27/2020 06:28