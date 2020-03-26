Seven Fallbrook wrestlers earn all-league honors

Last updated 3/27/2020 at 4:05am

Seven members of Fallbrook High School’s wrestling team were given all-league recognition.

The Valley League first team included sophomore Chris Beltran, senior Kevin Sanchez, junior Matthew Kendall, sophomore Ethan Aguila and senior Carlos Hernandez. The league’s coaches made sophomore Marco Arias Jr. and senior Javier Montoya second-team selections.

“We’re pleased with the overall performance and the overall record of our guys,” Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera said.

All five of Fallbrook’s first-team wrestlers were undefeated in their five league matches. A wrestler may compe...