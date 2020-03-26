Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warrior girls savor competitive swim meet

 
The first two Fallbrook High School swim meets of the 2020 season resulted in the girls’ team winning by 113-17 and 115-50 scores. The Warriors’ March 10 home meet against Rancho Buena Vista High School provided more competition for Fallbrook, whose dual meet record improved to 3-0 with a 97-68 victory.

“It was nice to have a close meet,” Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond said. “It was great racing for them.”

Each school is allowed three swimmers in each of the eight individual races which provide six team points for first place, four points for second, three points for third, two p...



