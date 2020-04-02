Cancellations and Postponements

Last updated 3/31/2020 at 9:34pm

Due to new regulations pertaining to the coronavirus, all monthly group meeting as well as the following events have been canceled or postponed:

April 3 –The Knights of Columbus Fish Fry & Bake has been postponed until restrictions have been lifted.

April 4 – Fallbrook Woman's Club's "Who killed Claudio Vanderbilk, America’s Darling of the Super Rich and Famous?" mystery luncheon has been postponed.

April 2 – Student of the Month breakfast has been postponed.

April 2 – Fallbrook Village Association Revitalization Committee will not be meeting in April.

April 2 – Woman of Wellness program has been canceled.

April 4 – Miss Fallbrook & Miss Teen Fallbrook pageant has been postponed.

April – The Art of the Avocado Art Competition, Junior Art of the Avocado Art Competition and Junior Workshops are postponed until July. The dates are to be determined.

April 18 – Community Cleanup at Ingold Sports Park is canceled.

April 19 – Avocado Festival has been canceled.

April 25 – Fallbrook Garden Club’s Flower Show & Plant Sale is canceled.

April 25 – Boys & Girls Clubs of North County's Red Carpet Dinner & Auction is being changed to an on-line event with details to be determined.

April 26 –Arts in the Park at Live Oak Park has been canceled.

May 2 – Horses, Hats & Hope has been canceled.

May 2 – The May Reflections of Nature art show has been canceled.