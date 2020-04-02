Consider these Top 5 hottest home building trends

Recreate a vacation home experience in our own backyard and take full advantage of yards or patios during the summer months.

FALLBROOK – These days, home trends are about more than good design and aesthetics, they're about creating spaces that reflect a family's values and are more comfortable and enjoyable to live in. From net-zero and net-positive construction to tiny minimalist homes, trends are all about the family's lifestyle.

Whether homeowners are shopping for a new home, renovating their own or creating a new build from scratch, here are some of the biggest trends to know for inspiration.

Sustainable design

This trend has been popular for a long time, but green design has evolved to be about much more than energy-efficient appliances and LED light bulbs. Now, it's all about making sure everything in the home reduces its carbon footprint and minimizes any impact on the environment.

To try the trend, think big and get creative – install solar panels on the roof, choose building materials that don't require deforestation and upcycle old furniture for decorative elements instead of buying new.

Disaster resiliency

Climate change affects people in so many negative ways, and one of the top concerns is the increase in natural disasters. From wildfires that last for months to major floods that affect entire cities, residents now need to prepare for the worst when building their homes.

Switching to disaster-resilient materials is an important first step. Many builders now prefer to use stronger, more energy-efficient materials like insulated concrete forms instead of more traditional materials like wood. For example, Nudura ICFs can withstand winds of up to 250 miles per hour, which is equivalent to an F4 tornado, and offer a fire protection rating of up to four hours.

Outdoor living

Many people are now choosing to forgo getting a cottage or summer home and recreating the experience in their backyards. This trend helps homeowners make the most of their existing space and take full advantage of their yard or patio during the summer months.

Design a full living space outside, complete with an outdoor television and comfy couches, as well as a kitchen and refrigerator for entertaining. Consider adding a fireplace or firepit to keep warm during cool summer nights and enjoy the outdoors through spring, fall and even winter.

Home automation

This trend is another long-standing trend that shows no signs of slowing down. It has also evolved to encompass more of the home to make life even more comfortable and convenient. From an oven that can be turned on remotely to preheat, to skylights that can open and close automatically to create the perfect ambient temperature, there are more ways than ever to integrate smart home technology into a living space.

Start small with a voice assistant and smart light bulbs and work up to a total smart home system that includes home security, temperature controls and electronic devices.

Customization

Homeowners don't have to settle for what mass manufacturers decide to build or for what works for everyone else. Creating a home that is unique for each homeowner is the latest trend, with custom-built storage and personalized architectural features to make a space stand out.

They can even go as far as building a custom home that's suited to the family. Older home demolitions and purchasing land-only properties is becoming more common, allowing homeowners to work with an architect to create exactly what they want with a new build.

