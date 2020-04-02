Mary Patricia “Pat” Rogondino, 77, died peacefully Friday, March 20, 2020, with family by her side. Born in Los Angeles, May 22, 1942, she moved to Fallbrook from Palo Alto in 1999.

Pat is survived by her husband, Michael Rogondino, daughter Michal Anne Rogondino and spouse Karen Kolonick, daughter Erin Schultz and husband Roark Schultz, daughter Katy Rogondino and fiancé James Williams and five grandchildren, Ryan, Andrew, Miles, Magnus and Piper.

Her doctors called her “the miracle” as she lived life to the fullest while battling cancer for over five years. An active member of the Fallbrook community, she participated in many cultural events, most notably the Friends of the Fallbrook Library. Pat created the posters for many events happening at the Fallbrook Library from its reopening in 2011 to 2018.

In Palo Alto, Pat and Michael owned a graphic design company, Rogondino and Associates. Together they created the designs for technical and educational books for over 30 years. Always ahead of the curve, Pat was an early adopter of computers, a Mac graphics expert since 1984. She was a talented graphic designer, technical illustrator and artist, continuing to create beautiful work until shortly before she died.

Pat enjoyed entertaining her many friends, thought provoking conversations, mahjong and trips to Pala Casino Spa and Resort. In 2018, Pat and Michael moved to the Brookdale retirement community in San Marcos, where they added new friends to their fabric.

A celebration of Pat’s life will happen when it is safe for people to congregate again, and we will enjoy sharing stories about our dear mother, wife, relative and friend.