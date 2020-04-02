Embrace time at home

FALLBROOK – According to a recent Reuters report, about 101 million residents are being asked to stay at home. With schools shifting to online classes, bars and restaurants closing to patrons and most people working from home, Americans are spending more time at home than ever before.

So, what are they doing with their time?

To help residents embrace their introverted side, here are six stay-at-home activities to consider before Netflix or snacking get old from Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com.

Organize.

Dedicate this newfound time and attention to sorting and organizing the house. Whether it’s a hall closet, bookshelf or makeup drawer, go through these cluttered areas and organize them. Use good judgment and toss anything that is extremely worn-out, falling apart or unusable. For makeup, go through the products and toss whatever is old and expired.

Start a blog.

Now is the time for residents to let those creative juices flow and let their voice be heard. Whether it’s fashion, beauty, travel, fitness, cooking or something else, a blog may be a great creative outlet to show off their passions and skills. Be authentic, and the following will come.

Learn something new.

Looking to refresh some skills or want to simply learn something new like French, sewing or playing the piano? Well, now is the perfect time to finally get around to it. Make the most of time at home and check out free resources online. YouTube is a great place to turn to for free tutorials and lessons.

Stay inside and shop online.

Don’t worry about running out of essentials. Maintain social distance and shop directly from the comforts of home. Whether residents need storage bins, activities for their children or other supplies, be sure to look for ways to save by shopping via a cashback site like https://www.TopCashback.com. Earn cashback on all qualifying purchases from stores like The Container Store, Target and more.

Have a stargazing night.

The skies haven’t been this clear in a very long time, so take advantage of it. Grab a blanket and a telescope – or binoculars – to explore the endless possibilities the night sky holds. It’s rewarding, educational and an inexpensive activity people can do from their own backyard or bedroom window. Bonus points for building a blanket fort and roasting marshmallows.

Try new recipes.

Whether home cooks use cookbooks, online recipes or follow chefs on social media, now is a good time to test out a new recipe. When life returns to normal, invite friends and family over to show off these yummy dishes.

Submitted by TopCashback.com.