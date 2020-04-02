Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Pickup service not available at the library

 
Last updated 4/2/2020 at 1:58pm



FALLBROOK – Because of the County’s quickly moving response to the novel coronavirus, San Diego County’s 33 branch libraries, will not be able to offer the curbside pickup service they had planned, and all branch libraries and the County’s two bookmobiles are closed.

However, library patrons can still can still digitally access all the Library’s e-books and e-magazines around the clock – 24 hours a day, seven days a week – by downloading the Libby app for e-books or Flipster (under e-books and e-magazines) for e-magazines like Sports Illustrated, People, Time.

Residents who do not have a library card, can sign up for an Instant Digital Card and use their mobile phone number as their library card, https://sdcl.overdrive.com/

As County library branches are closed, there will be no returns accepted and the due dates will be extended for any and all materials currently out and until they reopen.

Submitted by San Diego County Library.

 
