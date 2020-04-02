Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

WILL WEISSERT Associated Press 

Biden raises idea of Democrats holding an online convention

 
Last updated 4/5/2020 at 2:06pm

WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden said Sunday that the Democratic National Convention, already delayed until August because of the coronavirus, may need to take place online as the pandemic continues to reshape the race for the White House.

The party "may have to do a virtual convention," the former vice president said. "The idea of holding the convention is going to be necessary. We may not be able to put 10, 20, 30,000 people in one place," he told ABC's "This Week," calling an online convention "very possible.''

Biden has a commanding lead in the number of delegates needed to secure his party'...



