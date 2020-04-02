Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma


MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer 

Catch Tuesday's supermoon, biggest and brightest of year

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/7/2020 at 10:44am

In this Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, evergreen trees are silhouetted on the mountain top as a supermoon rises over over the Dark Sky Community of Summit Sky Ranch in Silverthorne, Colo., Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. A supermoon will rise in the sky Tuesday evening, April 7, 2020, looking to be the biggest and brightest of the year. Not only will the moon be closer to Earth than usual, it will also be a full moon. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - A supermoon rises in the sky this week, looking to be the biggest and brightest of the year.

Not only will the moon be closer to Earth than usual, it will also be a full moon. Scientists call this cosmic combo a supermoon. The moon will be 221,855 miles (357,042 kilometers) away at its fullest Tuesday night, making it appear larger and more brilliant.

NASA is encouraging everyone to look skyward, whether it's outside or through a living room window.

Scientist Noah Petro of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland said the important thing is to stay safe while moon-gazing during the pandemic.

"If you can't get out safely ... then fine," Petro said. "Go out next month or whenever it's safe again. Use the full moon as an excuse to get out and start looking at the moon."

He added: "Use this as an opportunity to not physically distance yourself, but emotionally connect with something that is physically far from us."

There's a string of supermoons this spring. So if you miss the upcoming lunar show, catch the next one May 7.

In mid-April, the waning moon will pass by Saturn, Jupiter and Mars, clustered in the southeastern sky before dawn.

All this comes after a brilliant Venus passed a few days ago in front of the Pleiades, the so-called Seven Sisters star cluster.

"We've really been fortunate to have some good astronomy - backyard astronomy or living room astronomy," Petro said.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/08/2020 03:10