Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

McConnell: Impeachment trial distracted government from CCP virus threat

 
Last updated 4/3/2020 at 4:09am

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to media at the Capitol in Washington Feb. 5. The Epoch Times/Charlotte Cuthbertson photo

Jack Phillips

The Epoch Times

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Tuesday said the attempt to impeach President Donald Trump earlier this year distracted the White House from focusing on the threat posed by the CCP virus.

The Chinese Communist Party virus "came up while we were tied down in the impeachment trial. And I think it diverted the attention of the government because everything every day was all about impeachment," McConnell told "The Hugh Hewitt Show."

He noted that Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who has been one of Congress' most vocal opponents of the Chinese regime's...



