PG&E to use wildfire victims fund to pay for past crimes

In this photo taken Feb. 18, people walk behind a Pacific Gas and Electric truck parked in San Francisco. The stock market turmoil triggered by the coronavirus pandemic is raising worries that Pacific Gas and Electric's $13.5 billion settlement with victims of catastrophic wildfires may be worth far less by the time the beleaguered company emerges from bankruptcy. A lawyer who represents more than 81,000 wildfire victims flagged the escalating concerns during a Wednesday, March 25, court hearing held by conference call. AP photo/Jeff Chiu photo

Michael Liedtke

The Associated Press

Pacific Gas and Electric is warning its elaborate plan for getting out of bankruptcy might collapse if the utility can't pay for its crimes in a deadly Northern California wildfire by taking money away from a fund set up to compensate thousands of victims for their losses.

The latest twist in an already complicated saga emerged this week after PG&E disclosed it will plead guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter for neglecting to properly maintain equipment that ignited a 2018 wildfire that destroyed three towns in Butte County.

PG&E wil...