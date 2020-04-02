PG&E to use wildfire victims fund to pay for past crimes
Last updated 4/3/2020 at 4:14am
Michael Liedtke
The Associated Press
Pacific Gas and Electric is warning its elaborate plan for getting out of bankruptcy might collapse if the utility can't pay for its crimes in a deadly Northern California wildfire by taking money away from a fund set up to compensate thousands of victims for their losses.
The latest twist in an already complicated saga emerged this week after PG&E disclosed it will plead guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter for neglecting to properly maintain equipment that ignited a 2018 wildfire that destroyed three towns in Butte County.
PG&E wil...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)