Trump calls fired watchdog in impeachment probe a 'disgrace'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized the ousted inspector general who handled an anonymous whistleblower's complaint that sparked his impeachment as a "disgrace" and suggested that the complaint should have been discussed with him before it was sent to Congress.

Trump informed Congress late Friday night that he was firing Michael Atkinson, saying in letters to the House and Senate intelligence committees that he had lost confidence in Atkinson. Atkinson's removal is part of a larger shakeup of the intelligence community under Trump, who has always viewed intelli...