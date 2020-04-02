Walmart limits store access; US airlines sign up for grants

The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. The following are developments on Friday related to the global economy, the workplace and the spread of the virus.

COSTS MOUNT: The pandemic will cost the global economy as much as $4.1 trillion, or nearly 5% of all economic activity, according to new estimates from the Asian Development Bank.

The head of the International Monetary Fund said the recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic is "way worse" than the 2008 global recession. At a press briefing in Geneva on Friday, IMF managing di...