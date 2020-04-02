Watchdog finds new problems with FBI wiretap applications

Eric Tucker

The Associated Press

The FBI has failed to follow its own policies for ensuring the accuracy of applications it submits to conduct wiretaps in national security investigations, including in some cases by not having documentation to support arguments made to judges, according to a letter released Tuesday, March 31.

The findings are on top of problems identified last year by the inspector general’s office, which concluded that FBI agents had made significant errors and omissions in applications to eavesdrop on a former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump during the ear...