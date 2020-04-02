Camp Pendleton issues shelter in place guidelines

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Marines at Camp Pendleton have been ordered to follow California's ``shelter in place'' guidelines and face severe penalties if they don't, according to the military base's commanding general.

Brigadier General Daniel Conley on Saturday issued the instructions to Marine Corps Installations West, which includes Camp Pendleton.

``As of March 19, the state of California instituted a `shelter in place' order,'' Conley wrote. ``The order directs all individuals to remain at home or place of residence, except as needed in limited circumstances.''

The commande...