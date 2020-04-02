Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Camp Pendleton issues shelter in place guidelines

 
Last updated 4/5/2020 at 2:11pm

   SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Marines at Camp Pendleton have been ordered to follow California's ``shelter in place'' guidelines and face severe penalties if they don't, according to the military base's commanding general.

   Brigadier General Daniel Conley on Saturday issued the instructions to Marine Corps Installations West, which includes Camp Pendleton.

   ``As of March 19, the state of California instituted a `shelter in place' order,'' Conley wrote. ``The order directs all individuals to remain at home or place of residence, except as needed in limited circumstances.''

   The commande...



