Church services go online

The stay at home order that went into effect March 19 not only closed schools, restaurants, theaters and gyms, it also closed churches which have responded in a variety of ways.

While some churches were already streaming their services online, many churches did not even have updated websites. Now, almost all local churches are offering either livestreaming services on their websites or posting taped services on YouTube.

On the website of SonRise Christian Fellowship, Pastor Greg Coppock posted a message: "We are coming together to worship our Lord...just online. Pastor Banning is in the pulpit bringing us God’s word, we will have a time to praise our Savior through some music led by Shayli and Colby from a mountain top location and we are asking the Holy Spirit to move in power! We serve a big God that will never leave or forsake us, let’s praise His holy name together," sonrisefallbrook.com.

There is also a message that says they will deliver audio CD’s of the services to anyone that asks as they know not everyone has a computer. Coppock can be reached at (760) 518-2839.

Members of Christ the King Lutheran Church are encouraged to participate in interactive online worship on Sundays, http://www.ctklc-fallbrook.org/, and small faith groups meet through Zoom online, find information on the church's Facebook page.

At St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Fr. Arturo Uribe had instituted safety procedures the weekend before the stay at home order was given. No wine was given out at Communion and no one was allowed to receive the host on their tongue (just in their hands); shaking hands was not allowed as a Sign of Peace either.

The parish school closed March 16, but the church was going to be left unlocked from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. The order March 19 put an end to that plan. A notice on its Facebook page March 20 alerted parishioners to the videotapes of Mass in both English and Spanish versions to be found on YouTube each weekend.

Mass can also be viewed from on the San Diego Diocese's website as well as a livestreamed from the Pala Mission on Rez Radio, 91.3 FM in Pala or from http://www.RezRadio.FM everywhere else.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church is also on YouTube, with its Live Virtual Divine Sermon. Videos of lessons plus virtual Saturday Sabbath School can be found at https://www.fallbrookadventist.org/.

On Fallbrook United Methodist Church's Facebook page, Rev. Melissa Rusler invites her congregation to join her Sundays on Facebook Live, "bring our Bible, a pad of paper…come to pray, sing and worship together;" the link can be found at the bottom of the homepage, https://fallbrookumc.org.

Zion Lutheran Church's fellowship of believers can also worship together via Facebook Live; find the link at https://zionfallbrook.org.

Riverview Church is not only offering Pastor Mel Svendsen 's sermons on its YouTube Channel, but also Sunday School videos and lessons to print from its website; find the links on https://refc.org/.

For information about any other churches, find their website or Facebook page, or give them a call. All churches are listed in the Fallbrook Directory.