Cool weather forecast for today ahead of storm on Sunday

SAN DIEGO COUNTY (CNS) - Cool weather is forecast across the county today as a storm system coming from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to bring some rain and cold temperatures starting Sunday, the National Weather Service in San Diego said.

``It will be a bit cooler than average today and an increase in clouds into Monday,'' forecasters said, ``as the marine layer deepens and a storm system approaches from the northwest.''

Some rain could break out on Sunday, but the best chance for heavy rain and high mountain snow will come on Monday and Tuesday, the NWS said.

``Periods of rain a...